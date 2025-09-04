MIAMI (WSVN) - The 8-year-old boy that was bitten by a shark while snorkeling in the Florida Keys has been released from the hospital, according to a letter from his school.

A shark bit Richard Burrows just above the knee just before 3:30p.m. Monday when the boy was in the water with family in the area of Horseshoe Reef, off the coast of Key Largo.

After the attack, the Burrows family received help from a good Samaritan on a nearby dive vessel, taking the boy to Garden Cove, where first responders were waiting.

Burrows was later airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in Miami where he underwent emergency surgery that night and was able to keep his left leg.

He has since been released after spending three days in the hospital.

Burrows is a student at Westminster Christian School in Palmetto Bay, the private, college-preparatory issued a letter to parents and staff advising them of his release .

The letter reads:

“Richard is home!!!! He is one strong, resilient kid. He is already walking. He still has a long road to full recovery, but God is healing him and restoring his body. The family is so grateful for our prayers and has felt every one. Prayer is so powerful – please keep lifting this family up and praying for their full physical and emotional recovery.

While Burrows has a long road to recovery ahead his family thanked everyone involved in his rescue in a statement on Wednesday.

“The Burrows family would like to extend its sincere thanks to all those involved in Richard’s rescue and the amazing teamwork demonstrated[…]” -Burrows Family

The family is asking for privacy as they focus on Burrows’ healing.

7News is expected to speak with the surgeon who saved Burrows’ leg later Thursday afternoon.

