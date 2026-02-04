MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Several shivering shells are now recovering at a local hospital after being found in a negative state.

Eight young green turtles were taken to the Turtle Hospital in Marathon after they suffered “cold stunning” from the cold waters they were in.

This condition occurs when animals are exposed to cold temperatures for a prolonged period.

The turtles were rescued from the waters of the upper Florida Keys, where temperatures dropped to 50 degrees.

Once they are recovered and warm, the turtles will be released into the waters.

