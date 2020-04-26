8 rescued from burning boat near Port Canaveral; 4 hospitalized

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (WSVN) — A good Samaritan has rescued eight people on board a boat that caught fire near Port Canaveral, officials said.
U.S. Coast Guard and Titusville Fire crews have responded to the scene of the blaze, Sunday afternoon.
According to Coast Guard officials, the good Samaritan pulled everyone on board the safety to safety.
Four of the occupants have been transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Officials said the boat has since sunk about 500 yards outside the port’s channel.
