8 rescued from burning boat near Port Canaveral; 4 hospitalized

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (WSVN) — A good Samaritan has rescued eight people on board a boat that caught fire near Port Canaveral, officials said.

U.S. Coast Guard and Titusville Fire crews have responded to the scene of the blaze, Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 5:00 pm today TFD was dispatched for report of a boat fire with patients being brought to shore. The boat had 8 persons on board. 4 Pts were transported to a local hospital. Boat continues to burn. @MyFWC and Coast Guard enroute. — Titusville Fire Dept (@TitusvilleFire) April 26, 2020

According to Coast Guard officials, the good Samaritan pulled everyone on board the safety to safety.

Four of the occupants have been transported to a local hospital for treatment.

.@USCG Station Port Canaveral at the scene of vessel fire. A good Samaritan rescued everyone on board. The vessel has sunk 500 yards outside the channel with no sheen currently visible. #USCG Marine Safety Detachment Port Canaveral has been notified and will respond. https://t.co/OcFMGU2Gku pic.twitter.com/2KHn8M95jE — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) April 26, 2020

Officials said the boat has since sunk about 500 yards outside the port’s channel.

