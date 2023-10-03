TAMPA, Fla. (WSVN) — It was a heartwarming day for Tampa Zoo and SeaWorld Orlando as they welcomed back eight manatees, concluding over two years of extensive rehabilitation in Ohio.

“Today is such a special day as we welcome back three of our orphan calves that came as rescues back in 2021,” expressed the Tampa Zoo team.

Three of these manatees, Picolina, Solerey, and Caliopy, returned to Zoo Tampa after receiving care for severe underweight conditions. They were undergoing rehabilitation at Cincinnati Zoo’s Manatee Springs since last November.

“We have Picolina, Solerey, and Caliopy, all of which were rescued as orphans,” noted the team, radiating happiness at their return.

Now, these three will receive further care at Zoo Tampa until they are ready for release into the Crystal River in February.

“Cincinnati was wonderful; they took these three girls in and got them nice and large for us so that they could return to Florida waters,” emphasized the team, acknowledging the collaborative effort.

The other five rehabilitated manatees found their way to SeaWorld Orlando, marking another successful chapter in the ongoing efforts to protect and preserve these gentle giants of Florida’s waters.

