WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities ended their search for an 8-month-old girl who went missing in West Palm Beach.

According to West Palm Beach Police, Sophia Valdes had been last seen along the 3200 block of Vincent Road.

The infant has brown hair and brown eyes.

West Palm Beach Police said she was found safe Friday evening.

