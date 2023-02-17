ORANGE PARK, Fla. (WSVN) – Authorities have cancelled a Florida AMBER Alert for an 8-month-old girl out of Clay County after, they said, the infant was found safe in Jacksonville.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Paradise Levy had been last seen in the area of the 1300 block of Stoneyhill Way in Orange Park, Thursday afternoon.

Paradise stands 2 feet tall, weighs around 16 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a diaper.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the child’s father, 46-year-old Terry Levy took the child and left of foot before he caught a ride to Youngerman Circle and Blanding Blvd. in Jacksonville.

Investigators said deputies with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office later located Paradise, but Terry remains at large.

Authorities urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 904-264-6512.

