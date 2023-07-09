WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Eight South Florida high school graduates were surprised with scholarships, as they were recognized for their hard work in a STEM program.

Each college-bound student received a $20,000 scholarship from Florida Power and Light’s NextEra Energy Scholarship for Black Students at a ceremony held Saturday in West Palm Beach.

“I am very excited,” said Kayla Parsons, one of the recipients. “I’m going to a private university, so the cost is a bit more, so this scholarship will definitely help me with the financial troubles when I go to college, so I am very excited about that.”

The scholarship program is part of FPL’s commitment to STEM education and supporting the next generation of leaders and innovators of the future.

