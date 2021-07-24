ROCKLEDGE, Fla. (WSVN) — A menacing growl outside of a Brevard County family’s home alerted them about an unwelcome scaly visitor on their front porch, and they soon discovered it would not go without a fight.

A nearly eight-foot-long gator showed up at the family’s home in Rockledge, near Cape Canaveral, at around 2 a.m., Thursday.

Family member said they were asleep when their dog started barking.

When they turned on the lights, they saw the massive reptile on the front porch.

The family contacted authorities, and a trapper came to their home.

Capturing the animal, however, took some effort. Video captured the reptile thrashing around and doing the signature gator roll.

The family told FOX 35 the gator’s tail put a dent in their outside pillar.

The trapper was able to take the feisty drifter away.

