8 Cuban migrants repatriated after Coast Guard stops boats off Florida Keys

ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard has sent eight people back to Cuba after stopping two boats off the Florida Keys.

Officials said the crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Brant stopped a boat with seven people on board near Islamorada after deeming the voyage unsafe, Saturday.

A Coast Guard crew and U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents interdicted one migrant off Duck Key on Tuesday for the same reason.

