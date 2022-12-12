KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have taken over six dozen migrants into custody after they came shore in the Florida Keys.

U.S. Border Patrol agents and other law enforcement agencies responded to four landings on Sunday.

USBP Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar said they encountered 79 Cuban migrants overall.

Officials said the migrants made landfall on homemade vessels.

