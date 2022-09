KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of migrants were stopped at shore.

Five different groups arrived in the Keys over the weekend.

Over the weekend, U.S. Border Patrol agents along with support from law enforcement partners responded to 5 migrant landings in the Florida Keys. 78 Cuban migrants were taken into custody after making landfall on rustic vessels. #Mondaymorning #florida #news pic.twitter.com/fYpcenZryx — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) September 12, 2022

They sailed to South Florida from Cuba on rustic vessels.

Border Patrol and law enforcement took 78 people into custody.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.