NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla.(WSVN) – A 72-year-old surfer is being hailed as a hero after he rescued a father and son caught in a rip current.

David Coffee, who also goes by Bean, was surfing on the quiet beach when just before noon on Tuesday, when he heard shouting.

“I just heard somebody yelling, you know, screaming ‘Help, help,’ and I happened to look down the beach, and when I looked down the beach — this is out in the water, pretty far out — that I saw a guy floating backwards, and then I saw somebody else further in,” said Coffee.

Coffee, who worked as a lifeguard in 1969 as a teen, arrived to find a father and son struggling to stay afloat after being pulled into a rip current.

“He was underwater. I had to pull him up out of the water and put him on my board,” said Coffee.

Coffee said he had to make two trips, requiring some of the toughest paddling he’s ever needed to do.

“If I wasn’t there, they would’ve been in the Bahamas or underwater. I just happened to be there, and good thing I was,” said Coffee.

First responders arriving to the beach shortly after Coffee brought the father and son back safely to shore.

The elderly surfer said he’s glad the “old tricks” he picked up as a teen proved useful more than 50 years later.

“It changed me. Definitely a life-changing experience just to be able to actually save two lives and to where they might not have ever been found,” said Coffee. “I’ve been on an adrenaline thing all day just thinking about what happened. Thank God I was there.”

Coffee said the rescues he made in his younger days were largely minor incidents, nothing compared to the intensity in this situation.

The father and son are doing OK after the scary swim.

