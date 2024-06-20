TAMPA, Fla. (WSVN) — A 71-year-old man was rescued by Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies on Monday night after his boat took on water near Tampa.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. near Williams Park.

According to a Facebook post from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, their marine and aviation units responded to a distress call about a disabled vessel near Spoils Island. The aviation units assisted in locating the boat, which was in shallow waters and showing signs of distress.

A marine unit deputy waded through the shallow waters to reach the elderly boater, who exhibited signs of medical distress. The boater was safely transported and evaluated by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue at the Williams Park Boat ramp where he was determined to be OK.

“I’m incredibly grateful that no injuries occurred during last night’s rescue mission,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister, “This incident highlights the crucial importance of our units’ quick actions and dedication to protecting and serving our community.”

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.