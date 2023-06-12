(WSVN) - Monday, the community remembers the tragic events that unfolded seven years ago at Pulse nightclub. On this day in 2016, a gunman opened fire inside the club, resulting in the loss of 49 innocent lives and leaving another 53 individuals injured.

To honor the memory of the victims, both the United States and state flags will be flown at half-staff as a symbol of mourning. Communities in Orlando and throughout the state of Florida have organized various events to pay tribute to those affected by the shooting.

These planned events serve as a way to remember the lives cut short and stand in solidarity with the survivors and their families. They are a reminder that love and unity can prevail even in the face of unimaginable tragedy.

May the souls of the Pulse nightclub victims rest in peace, and may their families and loved ones find solace and healing in the midst of this remembrance.

