TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A seven-year-old boy lost his life during a shooting stemming from an argument over reckless jetski driving in Tampa.

According to officials, at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, law enforcement responded to reports of gunfire along the Courtney Campbell Causeway, west of Ben T. Davis Beach. Upon arrival, officers discovered a seven-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, as well as the victim’s grandfather, who had sustained a gunshot wound to his hand.

Witnesses at the scene recounted a verbal altercation that had erupted between two groups over the dangerous operation of a jetski in close proximity to children playing in the water. The confrontation took a turn when members of both groups resorted to gunfire. Tragically, the seven-year-old boy and his grandfather were struck by bullets as the grandfather tried to shield his young grandson from harm.

Authorities are actively conducting a thorough investigation, diligently gathering evidence and pursuing leads. Presently, there is limited information available regarding the description of the suspects. However, witness statements indicate that two groups of Hispanic males were involved in the exchange of gunfire during the incident.

The Tampa Police Department is urging anyone with information relevant to the investigation to come forward and assist detectives in their efforts. Witnesses or individuals with potential leads are encouraged to contact Tampa PD at 813-231-6130. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via Crimestoppers at 800-873-TIPS (8477).

If you would like to donate to the family’s GoFundMe, click here.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.