TAMPA, Fla. (WSVN) – Seven Persian cats in Tampa have finally found their “fur”-ever homes after months of living in poor conditions.

These feline companions were left behind when their 84-year-old owner passed away in November. However, after intervention from the Humane Society, a deal was struck to ensure the well-being of these cats.

The seven Persian cats originally resided in a grand mansion with their elderly owner, who passed away, leaving her beloved pets behind. For months, they endured substandard living conditions.

The former cat owner’s dying wish was for her cherished pets to find happy, healthy homes where they would receive the care they deserved. That’s when the Humane Society intervened to rescue these feline companions.

“We met a couple of times and told him we could certainly if they would like us to, find them all great homes from our shelter and get them out of those dog crates,” said CEO of the Humane Society of Tampa Bay Sherry Silk. “Now they are living, as you saw, in a big room and they’ve got the room to themselves. It’s a much better living environment for them.

The new owners will be compensated by the former owner’s estate.

Through the collaborative efforts of the Humane Society and the community, the seven Persian cats have been successfully placed in their new “fur”-ever homes.

