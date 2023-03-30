KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida residents looking to head down to Key West or drive up inland should plan accordingly as the annual Seven Mile Bridge Run will cause closures.

Traffic on the bridge will be closed in both directions starting at 6 a.m. and reopen to traffic around 9 a.m.

The race is expected to attract more than 1,000 runners.

The bridge connects Marathon in the Middle Keys to Little Duck Key in the Lower Keys.

