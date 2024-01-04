DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – A group of bicyclists found themselves in the path of danger when an SUV driver collided with them in front of a Delray Beach golf resort, Thursday.

The incident left the vehicle mangled and debris scattered across the roadway.

According to police reports, six cyclists and the SUV driver were rushed to the hospital.

Three of the riders sustained traumatic injuries.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.