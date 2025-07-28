Seven people were rushed to the hospital after a small plane collided with a vehicle in Palm Beach County.

Palm Beach Fire Rescue units said two people were inside the plane and five people were inside the Honda Civic.

The plane skimmed the top of the vehicle with the people inside before hitting the ground.

It is currently unclear whether the plane was departing from or approaching the nearby Lantana Airport.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.