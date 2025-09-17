FORT MYERS, FLA. (WSVN) — A 36-foot boat crashed into a barge looming in the water off Fort Myers, leaving seven people injured, with investigators working to determine the cause while witnesses say the incident could’ve been avoidable.

According to officials, five people, including a child, were seriously injured after the Sunday night crash. All of them were taken to the hospital.

A local news outlet spoke with beachgoers who witnessed the aftermath of crash.

“Unfortunately I saw that a lot of people were hurt , so hopefully they’re okay. I don’t know how fast they were going but they must have been moving at a pretty good clip if all those people go injured,” said Jeff Skoog.

Skoog said the giant barge is impossible to ignore, so its surprising that a boat would have run into it.

“Sometimes my wife says I miss the obvious but I think that would be tough to miss, that’s a big object out there,” he said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the barge is stationary and is part of a dredging project in the area.

The conditions of the victims has not been released.

