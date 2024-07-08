FLORIDA KEYS, Fla. (WSVN) – Seven people, including one child, were hospitalized early Monday morning after the fast moving boat they were on crashed into a Lower Keys bridge, authorities said.

Monroe County paramedics airlifted the one child and one adult to mainland hospitals on the county’s Trauma Star air ambulance. A third person was airlifted by another helicopter service from an airport hangar in Marathon.

Four other passengers on the boat were taken to local hospitals, according to Kristen Livengood, spokeswoman for Monroe County Fire Rescue.

At 2 a.m., the large boat, the ‘Contender’ hit the South Pine Channel Bridge off Big Pine Key while going at a high rate of speed.

Monroe County Fire Rescue were the first on scene and used ladders from the old bridge to rescue the victims before the boat sank.

Officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Sea Tow boat towing service responded to the crash, said Livengood.

Just Friday, another boat involved accident off the Lower Keys waters claimed the life of a spearfisherman.

As of right now the boat is still in the water.

The identities and conditions of those involved in the crash has not been released.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating.

