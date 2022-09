KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities stopped seven Cuban migrants who came ashore in Key West.

According to investigators, the group made landfall on what they described as “a 15-foot rustic vessel propelled by a diesel engine, Saturday morning.

U.S. Border Patrol agents took the migrants into custody with the assistant of other law enforcement agencies.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.