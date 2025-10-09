(WSVN) - A child has been arrested after posting a menacing message on social media.

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office deputies said the sixth grader posted a message in a Snapchat group chat that said she was going to bring a gun to her school.

Deputies received a tip of the message on the same night she posted and immediately started investigating.

The student now faces two felony charges and will be transported to a local juvenile detention center.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.