NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — An elderly woman is stable after beachgoers pulled her from the ocean on New Smyrna Beach.

Deputies in New Smyrna Beach were able to perform emergency CPR on an unresponsive 68-year-old after she was found by beachgoers on Saturday.

The beachgoers quickly flagged down deputies after spotting the woman floating face down in the water and pulled her to shore.

Body camera video shows a deputy immediately performing CPR and finding she had no pulse.

After successfully reviving the elderly woman, Beach Safety crews arrived to the scene to continue life-saving measures.

The woman was then transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Officials say this incident serves as a powerful reminder that alert beachgoers, like those who first spotted this woman and alerted deputies, can make all the difference in saving someone’s life.

The responding deputies are expected to receive life-saving awards for their actions.

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