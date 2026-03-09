KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Some serious lung power was on display in Key West over the weekend.

Over two dozen contestants competed in the 63rd Annual “Conch Honk,” and blasted their way through the famous shells.

In the girls’ division, 8-year-old Sophia Hodek used a family-heirloom shell to take home the win.

“This shell has been in the family for 30 years, I’d say. In the late ’90s, we decorated it,” said Sophia’s mother Angelica. “My mom won with this conch, and also my nephew and siblings, and we also won as a group, and I have been trying to keep the tradition with my older daughter.”

The event, hosted by the Old Island Restoration Foundation, celebrates Key West’s culture and has been sounding off since 1960.

