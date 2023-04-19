NAPLES, Fla. (WSVN) – A Naples woman is the new 60-meter-event world-record holder, and now she has an inspiring message to share.

Johnnie Reid, 60, said coming out of the blocks is a crucial component in any race. For the past 10 years, she has been perfecting it.

“They never taught us how to come out of the blocks, how to explode how to drive, and now with technology, with YouTube and everything, I got my families helping me out, then I go on YouTube and that’s the only reason I was able to execute everything the way I did,” Reid said.

At the USA Track and Field Masters Championship in Louisville, Kentucky, those lessons and support paid off in a historic way.

Last month, Reid ran an 8.49 60-meter run, which broke an American and world record for the event.

“I’m still on this wow right now. I’m on this amazing high and I still have to pinch myself,” Reid said.

Reid said she takes her training very seriously, which has helped put her name in the record books.

“For the last 10 years, I’ve been running; I’ve never ran so relaxed and smooth. All the mechanics came together all at once. That was my first time ever being so relaxed, and it felt amazing,” Reid said.

Reid has no plans to slow down as she trains to compete in the senior games in Alabama next month.

Her only hope is that her story can help inspire others.

“If I can do it, you can. Just put the work in and don’t stop,” Reid said.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.