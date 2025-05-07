CLEARWATER, Fla. (WSVN) — 60 residents were forced to evacuate their 12-story condominium in Clearwater after a crack was found in one of the building’s structural pillars, according to engineers.

Officials said the condo was being remodeled when that crack was found.

“They called us out to evaluate the situation, they deemed that the structure was unsafe and needed to be restabilize, so at that point we assisted with evacuating the building, getting all of the residents out to an area of safety,” said a firefighter.

The evacuation was ordered as a safety precaution while crews continue to survey the safety of the building, officials say.

The discovery comes nearly four years after the Champlain Towers South Condo collapse in Surfside.

98 people died there.

The collapse prompted a string of new regulations to help prevent anything similar in the future.

