NEAR TAMPA, Fla. (WSVN) — A group of rescued Ridley sea turtles were flown to Florida to begin their road to recovery.

Six of the reptiles were saved off the coast of Massachusetts.

They suffered from a condition called cold-stunning, where the cold water temperatures leave them immobilized.

Being in that state exposes the marine reptiles to ocean predators, and the condition can also lead to malnutrition, as well as bone and bacterial infections.

The turtles receive care for the next several months at The Florida Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Rehab Center near Tampa.

