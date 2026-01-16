PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla.(WSVN)– Deadly flames erupted overnight at a zoo in the Florida Panhandle.

Six lemurs died and two were injured after a fire broke out at ZooWorld in Panama City Beach, early Thursday morning.

According to officials, the flames sparked when a unit overheated on a cold night and burned through one of the enclosures.

“Pluto, Mars, Saturn, Jupiter, Neptune and Mercury were deeply loved by zoo staff and guests alike,” said ZooWorld Chief Operating Officer Erika Newell. “I have not seen anything to this degree, and I’m really proud of my team for their quick response and their dedication and diligence during this very difficult time.”

The facility will be closed to the public on Friday. Zookeepers said all surviving animals are under veterinary care at a clinic.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.