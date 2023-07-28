COCOA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A Cocoa Beach homeowner is speaking out about his run-in with a 6-foot gator that was determined to get through his fence to protect her young.

Bill Geiger Jr. on Friday said that the reptile had built her nest in his backyard and she was desperate to defend it. The animal’s front half was seen through the fence.

“Literally missiled through it; it was incredible,”said. “It caught me by surprise. I was shocked!”

Geiger said he does not shy away from danger, even if it’s alligators.

“Let me just go out there real quick to see what’s going on,” Geiger was heard saying in the video. “Looks like she may have gone down that way for some reason.”

Brandon Fisher, a gator expert at Gatorland, said alligator mothers can be very protective of their young.

“Please do not mess with mama alligator. Don’t feed any alligators, don’t try to do anything with alligators in the state of Florida,” Fisher said. “For one, it’s against the law, and secondly, they have the potential to be very, very dangerous.”

Geiger said he would let the gator share his backyard if it were not for his children. His granddaughter likes to use the pool, and his son likes to bring over his dogs.

“I called [Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commision] to find out what to do,” Gieger said. “They told me, ‘You’ve got to contact the city, you’ve got to do this, there’s a lot of red tape.’ Eventually, probably in a couple of days, they’re going to come out [to], I hope, remove the eggs and relocate the gator.”

The FWC said each nest has an average of 32 to 46 eggs.

Trappers were at the house on Friday but were not able to catch the gator.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.