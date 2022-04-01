(WSVN) - The search for possible survivors continues days after a boat with Cuban migrants on board capsized in the Florida Keys, leading authorities to come to their rescue.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Border Patrol found the vessel in the Lower Keys after it capsized, Thursday night.

Crews rescued six people, and one person was found dead, officials said.

#BreakingNews: Miami Sector #BorderPatrol agents along with @CBPAMORegDirSE, @USCGSoutheast & local partners rescued six migrants from #Cuba from an overturned vessel in the Florida Keys. During the search, one person was found deceased. Search & rescue efforts are still ongoing. pic.twitter.com/gjJLc9aPay — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) April 1, 2022

The six rescued migrants were transported to a local hospital due to signs of dehydration and hypothermia.

The migrants told officials there were people still missing.

