PALM BAY, Florida (WESH) — A man and woman were arrested after police said they found children locked inside a Florida home living in hazardous conditions.

The Palm Bay Police Department said the two suspects locked six children in different rooms inside a residence.

The suspects were identified as 42-year-old Nathan Forczyk and 41-year-old Laura Forczyk.

Police said the children had no access to food, water, or bathrooms.

Each victim only had access to a child-sized potty training toilet without access to proper hygiene.

“The children were living in conditions that were unsafe, unsanitary and hazardous for their health,” police said.

Police said the interior of the house was in a severely deteriorated state. The drywalls were ripped off, exposing live electrical wiring. They also said there was a strong odor coming from visible feces and urine, police said in the affidavit.

Police said both suspects were arrested and face six charges of child neglect.

