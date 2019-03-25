5th earthquake strikes near Alabama-Florida state line

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Another weak earthquake has struck near the Alabama-Florida state line.

News outlets report it’s the fifth small quake in the area this month. There has been no damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey said a 2.7 magnitude quake hit an early about 2 miles (3 kilometers) east of Century, Florida, on Sunday.

The first quake in the area struck March 6. Another occurred March 11 and two more happened March 13.

The first quake, March 6, was recorded as the strongest at 3.1 magnitude. It was about 3 miles east-northeast of Flomaton. It was felt 20 miles (32 kilometers) away in Brewton and also on the Florida side the state line.

Alabama’s Geological Investigations Program said the five quakes are part of the “normal seismic activity” in the area.

