NEAR TAMPA, Fla. (WSVN) — A man has been arrested after, deputies said, he pointed a green laser at a sheriff’s office helicopter crew near Tampa.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the chopper was targeted several times by the green laser, temporarily blinding the crew on Saturday.

Deputies tracked the laser to a mobile home and arrested 58-year-old James Cardamone.

The lighting device has since been confiscated.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.