VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A bus blaze along Interstate 95 near Daytona Beach left dozens of passengers who were returning from a vacation scrambling for safety and leaving everything they brought behind.

Dramatic cellphone video captured the bus completely engulfed in flames, Saturday morning.

“Holy smokes. The whole bus,” someone is heard saying in the video.

Tanetta Hampton, her 7-month-old daughter Naomi and the rest of her family were part of the 55 people on the Georgia-bound bus who escaped just in time.

“We just came off a cruise. Fifty-four or 55 people having a good time, and then out of nowhere, there is chaos, fire,” said Hampton. “I mean, the truck burned to a crisp.”

Hampton said she rushed off so quickly, she left everything behind.

“I didn’t even think to grab my baby’s baby bag with her formula and diapers and things,” she said. “I just like, ‘Let me just hurry up and get out of the way, get off the bus, so that the back can – everybody can get off the bus.'”

When they got off, Hampton and the rest of the passengers watched as their bags burned.

“Some family trying to get their luggage, some family like, ‘Oh, it’s going to explode, get away,’ so it was a lot of emotions up,” said Hampton. “People were like crying and tussling with each other, trying to save family from going, you know, towards the fire. That was the scariest part, was the panic of everybody even outside of the bus.”

While the Hampton family may have lost everything they brought with them on the bus, they gained gratitude, knowing everyone was able to get off safely.

“That stuff could be replaced, but I’m so thankful that everybody is OK. No one was hurt in any kind of way,” said Hampton.

Hampton has a pretty big following on social media, She said that while they were standing on the side of the road in the heat with little Naomi, one of her followers recognized her, pulled over and drove them all the way across the state.

“Just as I was saying that my baby can’t stand to be in that heat for that long, some of our supporters pulled over,” she said. “I try to tell anybody that I know, be kind to people, love on people and be selfless, because God worked through people one to another, and so, that was amazing, to experience that love and that favor like that.”

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said other passengers were later picked up by another bus.

