KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — More than 50 Haitian migrants landed in the Florida Keys on Friday, according to federal agents.

The 52 migrants were part of a maritime smuggling operation and they were taken into federal custody in Key Largo, U.S. Customs and Border Protection tweeted.

In a separate incident, federal agents said nine migrants of mixed national origin also made landfall Friday in Fort Lauderdale.

The agency said agents were continuing to investigate.

