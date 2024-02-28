HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A rescue unfolded in Hillsborough County as the Aviation Unit played a role in locating and rescuing a missing 5-year-old girl with autism who wandered away from home on Monday.

Using thermal imaging cameras, the Aviation Unit spotted the young girl walking through a swampy wooded area.

“She might be able to hear a name, but she might be about 80 feet running,” said the deputy in the air.

They watched as she walked through a heavily wooded area and toward water, realizing they had no time to spare.

“Hey, I think I got her in the woods,” said a deputy on the ground.

Body camera footage captured the moment deputies realized they located her.

“Genesis come here sweetheart,” said a deputy once they spotted the girl. “Yes! Come here! Hi, baby girl! Lets get you out of the water, OK? I’ll get you out of the water.”

The little girl was found uninjured and happy among new friends.

“We were looking for you sweetheart,” announced the deputy that carried the little girl out of the woods.

Officials said the deputies’ quick action prevented a potential tragedy.

