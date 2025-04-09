JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — A young girl is safe and sound after being found by a police K9.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the young girl wandered away from her home on Saturday.
Officer Yannuzzi and a K9 used a piece of the child’s clothing to pick up her scent and began searching for her.
Minutes later, they found her about a half-mile away from her home.
She was safely reunited with her family.
Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.