JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — A young girl is safe and sound after being found by a police K9.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the young girl wandered away from her home on Saturday.

Officer Yannuzzi and a K9 used a piece of the child’s clothing to pick up her scent and began searching for her.

Minutes later, they found her about a half-mile away from her home.

She was safely reunited with her family.

