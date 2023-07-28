MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of five people after their boat started to sink in the Florida Keys.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay on Thursday spotted the partially submerged vessel from U.S. 1 and got help out to them near the Old Seven Mile Bridge.

Authorities safely brought the boaters back to shore in Marathon. None of them were hurt.

