SARASOTA, Fla. (WSVN) – Five Miami men have been charged in connection with a 2023 hit-and-run crash that killed a 21-year-old Sarasota motorcyclist during an attempted catalytic converter theft, authorities said.

Samuel Rosemond, 22, Antonio Carbonell, 37, Allen Hunt, 28, and Micheal Trillo, 22, are each charged with second-degree felony murder, burglary of an unoccupied structure, grand theft, and traveling to commit a burglary. A fifth suspect, Edwin Norris, 31, faces charges of felony murder, hit-and-run, and 20 counts of traveling to commit a burglary.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says the group traveled from Miami to Sarasota in April 2023 to steal catalytic converters from work vehicles parked at All Glass and Windows (AGW) and Arrow Environmental Services. In total, 22 converters—valued at approximately $94,000—were removed, SCSO said.

As deputies responded to a report of an in-progress burglary at AGW, the suspects reportedly fled in a dark-colored Audi.

While speeding away, investigators say the vehicle ran a red light and collided with a motorcycle driven by Leonardo Adams, 21. The suspects fled the scene without stopping or providing aid. Adams was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Audi was later found abandoned on the shoulder of I-75 near Fruitville Road. Detectives identified Norris as the driver, with Hunt, Trillo, and Rosemond as passengers. Carbonell was seen driving a second vehicle used in the crimes, deputies said.

Carbonell, Norris, and Rosemond are being held without bond in the Sarasota County Correctional Facility.

Hunt remains in Miami awaiting extradition, and Trillo is in custody in Miami-Dade County on unrelated attempted murder charges.

He will be extradited to Sarasota once that case is resolved.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.