FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — An alligator was removed from a home’s front lawn in Flagler County.

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Friday shared a video of the five-foot reptile being pulled out of a drain pipe, blindfolding it and sealing its mouth shut.

Several onlookers were also seen standing in the yard as they watched several deputies subdue the gator from a safe distance.

A trapper arrived to the home shortly after to take the gator away.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox