FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — An alligator was removed from a home’s front lawn in Flagler County.

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Friday shared a video of the five-foot reptile being pulled out of a drain pipe, blindfolding it and sealing its mouth shut.

Several onlookers were also seen standing in the yard as they watched several deputies subdue the gator from a safe distance.

A trapper arrived to the home shortly after to take the gator away.

