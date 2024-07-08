JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Five boaters were saved at sea after their vessel capsized.

The men were found by rescue crews sitting on top of their 24-foot vessel, which was upside down in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday, off the coast of Jacksonville.

Coast Guard crews pulled all five boaters aboard rescue boats and brought them back to land safely.

No injuries were reported.

