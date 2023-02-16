(WSVN) - Osceola Fire officials got a call at around 2 a.m. about a fire burning behind Nursery Supplies, Inc. at 2050 Ave A. Kissimmee.

Officials said five acres of plastic planters caught on fire.

In a press conference on Thursday, Deputy Chief Jon Haskett with Osceola County Fire said 77 firefighters are currently working to put out the fire.

Workers inside the nursery were evacuated as a safety precaution.

Fire officials are monitoring the air quality. No word yet on any injuries or the cause of the fire.

