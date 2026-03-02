BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - More than 1,000 people gathered in Boca Raton this weekend for the fourth annual Walk4Friendship.

The event was held Sunday at South County Regional Park.

It featured a one-mile walk to raise money for social, educational and recreational experiences for people with special needs.

This year organizers raised over $115,000 that will serve more than 70 South Florida families.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.