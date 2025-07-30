(WSVN) - The Spiny Lobster Sport Season, commonly known as the “mini-season,” has arrived in South Florida.

The long-awaited event kicked off on Wednesday and is set to run through Thursday.

7News was there as fishermen showed off their catches at Crandon Park Marina.

The daily bag limit is 12 per person, except in Monroe County and Biscayne National Park, where the limit is only six.

There are also size restrictions, however, as the lobsters cannot be too young.

“The mini season in Miami, Florida is a zoo,” said Shannon Bustamante, with Shore Spartans. “Everybody is gonna want to target these crustaceans, these lobsters that is like the gold of Miami, Florida.”

Fishermen were seen out and early, staying overnight in preparation for the event.

“I like to go before the craziness starts today,” one man said. “We went lobstering last night. Had a really good time. Caught a couple of lobsters, only 12 with my buddy over there.”

