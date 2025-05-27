JUPITER, Fla. (WSVN) — A 48-foot yacht sank after catching fire off the coast of Jupiter.

The fire broke out on Monday, fully engulfing the vessel and sending debris into the water.

The U.S. Coast Guard responded to the scene and extinguished the blaze—The damage so intense, the yacht sank.

A Good Samaritan saved the three people on board, before the boat went down. No one was hurt.

Investigators have yet to determine what caused the fire.

