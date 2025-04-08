KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat was anything but ship-shape following a big blaze in the Florida Keys.

According to Key West Police, a vessel caught on fire about a mile offshore from Smathers Beach in Key West, Tuesday.

Heavy smoke billowed from the 45-foot boat as several crews worked to put it out.

U.S. Coast Guard officials said the vessel submerged. They issued a warning to boaters navigating within Stock Island Channel, calling the boat “a hazard to navigation.”

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is unclear.

