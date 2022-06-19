KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Nearly four dozen Cuban migrants are back in the island nation days after the U.S. Coast Guard stopped them at sea off the Florida Keys.

Authorities said the crew of the USCG Cutter Charles Sexton repatriated 45 migrants following four interdictions near Book Key, Long Key and Big Pine Key, between Wednesday and Friday.

All of the migrants were given food, water and medical attention before they were sent back.

On Friday, another group of migrants was rescued near Marathon.

U.S. Border Patrol agents, assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, were able to locate their vessel and rescue the five migrants, who suffered from dehydration after a seven-day journey to South Florida.

Officials said Coast Guard crews have interdicted nearly 2,500 Cuban migrants since Oct. 1, 2021.

