MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A race over the Florida Keys’s longest bridge took place Saturday morning.

Drivers ran into backups when the 41st annual Seven Mile Bridge Run had shut down US-1 traffic around 6 a.m.

As many as 1,500 participants took part in the race.

The race also served as a fundraiser, and this year’s race was estimated to raise nearly $90,000 for Marathon schools and community programs.

Lanes reopened around 9 a.m.

