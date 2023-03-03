KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida woman is going the distance with some major milestones.

Forty-one-year-old Megan Cassidy earned a Guinness World Record for running 23 ultra marathons in 23 days.

The Kissimmee resident from Kissimmee beat the previous record of 22 days.

To put it in perspective, ultra marathons are more than 31 miles.

This real life superwoman said she could have done more than 23 days, but had to make time for work.

